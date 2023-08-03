First Warning Forecast: Nice today, rain tomorrow, warmer and humid this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

One more nice day. Showers and storms on Friday. Building heat and humidity this weekend.

Another nice day with highs in the mid 80s and low humidity (for this time of year). We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with an isolated shower possible.

WTKR News 3

Scattered showers and storms will move in on Friday with a cold front. Expect mostly cloudy skies with on & off showers and isolated storms. Highs will drop to the low 80s, but the humidity will ramp up.

WTKR News 3

Getting warmer and more humid this weekend. Highs will inch up from the mid to upper 80s. With the building humidity, it will feel more like the low 90s. Expect partly cloudy skies both days with scattered showers/storms possible as the cold front lingers to our south.

Highs will reach the low 90s to start next week with an afternoon heat index in the triple digits.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Lows near 70. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

