First Warning Forecast: Nice today, Tracking widespread rain and wind for Saturday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cool week with highs in the 40s and 50s. Tracking a soggy and windy Saturday.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will climb to the low 50s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day with mostly cloudy skies tonight.

Showers will move through early Thursday morning, mainly on the Southside to NC. We will see clearing skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s. Winds will kick up again tomorrow, NW at 10 to 20 with gusts near 30 mph.

Highs will only reach the mid 40s on Friday, but we will see more sunshine and the winds will relax.

An area of low pressure is forecast to track across the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic this weekend. We will see widespread rain on Saturday with SE winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Most of the area will see about 1” of rainfall. Snowfall from this system should stay north and west of Richmond.

Skies will clear out on Sunday with highs in the low 50s. It will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Early AM Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20G30



