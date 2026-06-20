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First Warning Forecast: Nice weather for the final day of Harborfest, Storms return Monday

Warming to near 90 on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index to 100+ on Monday with storms moving in late. Showers and storms linger for Thursday.
First Warning Forecast: Nice weather for the final day of Harborfest, Storms return Monday
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Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More sunshine for the weekend. Heat, humidity, and storms return to start next week.

A nice evening with temperatures falling from the 80s to the 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

We will take a step warmer Sunday with highs near 90, about 5 degrees warmer than today. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

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Highs will warm to the mid 90s on Monday with an afternoon heat index to 100+. Expect partly cloudy skies during with day with a round of showers and storms moving in later Monday to Tuesday with a cold front. Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible.

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Highs will drop to near normal in the mid to upper 80s through midweek, then warm back to near 90 to end the week.

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Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows near 70. Winds: N 5-10
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs near 90. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Extreme)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
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Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

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