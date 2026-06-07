First Warning Forecast: Not as hot Monday, back in the 90s late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening an approaching cold front will bring a slim chance of a few storms.

Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday will be less hot. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures rebound back into the 90s by the end of the week with heat index values near 100 degrees. Several isolated storm chances linger late week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar