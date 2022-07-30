First Warning Forecast: Not as hot this weekend, Flash flooding threat Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A break from the heat and humidity this weekend. Tracking rain, storms, and a flooding threat. Heating up again next week.

Highs will only reach the mid to upper 80s today, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Humidity will drop throughout the day so it will feel more comfortable. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds today with an isolated shower or storm possible.

WTKR News 3

Rain and storm chances go up for Sunday. Expect a mix of clouds tomorrow with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. The biggest concern tomorrow will be heavy downpours that could trigger localized flooding.

WTKR News 3

Scattered showers and storms will continue for Monday with a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain chances will drop for midweek but the heat and humidity return. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s with an afternoon heat index in the triple digit for most of the work week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: NW/NE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

