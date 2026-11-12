First Warning Forecast: One more warm day, major cool down this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will be in the 70s for one more day before a big cool down arrives Friday.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and warm. Highs will be near 70. As a cold front approaches, we'll see a few isolated showers during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

A big drop in temperatures comes on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s with lows Friday night in the 30s.

Cooler but mainly dry conditions stick around over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s.

The colder air mass sticks around through the middle of next week with high temperatures remaining in the 50s through Wednesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar