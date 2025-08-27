First Warning Forecast: Our stretch of nice days continues

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A very comfortable end to the work week. Temperatures stay low, but rain chances go up for the holiday weekend.

Another beautiful day today! Highs will return to near 80, with low humidity (for August). We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with very low rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Another nice day tomorrow. Highs will return to the low 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Our nice stretch continues for Friday. Highs will warm to the mid 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. Expect partly cloudy skies with low rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Highs will drop to the upper 70s this weekend with a bit more humidity. A stationary front will linger to our south and may be close enough to throw some rain our way.

WTKR News 3

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs near 80. Winds: N 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Fernand continues tracking over the open Atlantic. Fernand is centered about 590 miles SSE of Cape Race, Newfoundland. An acceleration toward the ENE is expected during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 45 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is expected over the next 12 hours or so, but Fernand is still forecast to become post-tropical by tonight and open up into a trough by Thursday night.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR