First Warning Forecast: Picture-perfect weekend continues

Clear blue skies, plenty of sun and temperatures in the 70s!

The picture-perfect forecast continues. Clear skies and calm winds tonight will allow for patchy fog to form Sunday morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs reach the mid 70s. An isolated shower or two will be possible along the Outer Banks. The rest of the region will remain dry.

Mostly sunny conditions stick around as we get the work week started. Temperatures and humidity slowly climb. By Tuesday highs will be back near 80 degrees.

A midweek cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers Wednesday and less warmtemperatures heading into the upcoming weekend.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update:

A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave has formed a few hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive to the gradual development of this system. It could become a tropical depression by the middle of next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...LOW...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...MEDIUM...60%

