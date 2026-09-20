First Warning Forecast: Pleasant Sunday, stormy stretch next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will remain partly cloudy. Overnight lows will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Sunday will be a bit warmer. Highs will reach the mid 80s underneath partly cloudy conditions.

Scattered showers and storms increase next week. Daily rain chances linger through Thursday.

Drier conditions return by Friday. Highs next week will be in the low to mid 70s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar