First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine, mainly dry this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Gorgeous conditions will prevail on Friday. We'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances will be low. Temperatures continue to trend slightly below normal this weekend.

Saturday will be nice and comfortable. Humidity will be low and so will the rain chances. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Sunday will be just as nice. We'll see partly to mostly sunny skies, low rain chances and high temperatures in the mid 60s.

Highs trend closer to average next week. Rain chances will continue to remain low over the next 7 days.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar