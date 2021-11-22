Watch
First Warning Forecast: Polar plunge overnight, wind chills in the 20s Tuesday

WTKR News 3
Posted at 5:32 PM, Nov 22, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Get ready for a very cold night. Skies will clear as temperatures plummet to the low 30s. Wind chills by early Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday will be the coldest day we've had so far this season. Temperatures will only warm to the mid 40s but will feel like the 20s and 30s due to the gusty northwesterly wind. Skies will be mostly sunny, but that sunshine will be deceiving!

Sunshine will continue Wednesday with highs near 50.

A nice warm up just in time for Thanksgiving! Highs will warm to near 60 under partly cloudy skies. A stray shower is possible late.

A cold front will move in on Friday with a chance for a few morning showers. Temperatures will warm to the low 50s

As of now, the weekend isn't looking too bad. Keeping Saturday dry and sunny with highs near 50. A stray shower cannot be ruled out of Sunday, but just keeping chances around 20 percent with highs in the low and mid 50s.

