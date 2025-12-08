First Warning Forecast: Rain and snow mix Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Rain showers will turn into snow on Monday. 1-3 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

This evening, clouds will fill in as lows fall into the low to mid 30s.

Temperatures will be “warmest” Monday morning with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Temperatures will fall throughout the day, allowing for snow to begin to develop.Highest snowfall totals will be NW toward Richmond where some areas could see closer to 3 inches.Portions of Southside will see closer to an inch.

Showers fade by Monday night.

Temperatures will be chilly for the rest of the week in the 40s and 50s. The rest of the week will be mainly dry with the exception of a few showers between Friday and Saturday.

