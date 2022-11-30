First Warning Forecast: Rain and windy today, Much cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain today, much cooler tomorrow. Tracking rain chances for the weekend.

Showers will build in this morning from west to east. Rain will be most likely during the late morning to midday hours. A second line of scattered showers will move through late this afternoon to evening. Most areas will see about 0.25” of rainfall. Highs will warm to the mid 60s today (before the cold front moves through). Winds will crank up as the front approaches, SW at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Sunny, chilly, and breezy for Thursday. Temperatures will start in the 30s tomorrow morning. Highs will struggle to hit 50 degrees, but it will feel more like the low 40s with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Winds will relax and we will warm to the mid 50s for Friday with mostly sunny skies.

Tracking rain for the weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday as another cold front moves in. Rain chances will be lower on Sunday with more sunshine in the mix. Temperatures will fall from the upper 60s on Saturday to the mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Sunny, Chilly, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

