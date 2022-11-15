First Warning Forecast: Rain building in today, A chilly end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain building in today with highs near 60. More sunshine but cooler to end the week with highs near 50.

Clouds will build in this morning from partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in around midday and become more widespread through the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and near 60 today.

Showers will linger into early Wednesday morning then skies will clear through midday. Expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooler air locks in for the end of the week. Highs will linger in the upper 40s to low 50s through the end of the work week and the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, closer to freezing. Expect a nice mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: E 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

