Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Rain building in today, A chilly end to the week

Wx Raindrops on umbrella
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:25 AM, Nov 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-15 04:25:52-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Rain building in today with highs near 60. More sunshine but cooler to end the week with highs near 50.

Clouds will build in this morning from partly to mostly cloudy skies. Scattered showers will move in around midday and become more widespread through the afternoon to evening. Temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and near 60 today.

ADI Futurecast AM.png

Showers will linger into early Wednesday morning then skies will clear through midday. Expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooler air locks in for the end of the week. Highs will linger in the upper 40s to low 50s through the end of the work week and the weekend. Overnight lows will drop into the 30s, closer to freezing. Expect a nice mix of mostly to partly cloudy skies with slim rain chances.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

Today: Mostly Cloudy, PM Rain, Breezy. Highs near 60. Winds: E 10-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SE 10-15
Tomorrow: AM Showers, PM Clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: ACS Southside walk on Nov. 19