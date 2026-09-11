First Warning Forecast: Rain chances increase this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Isolated showers and storms linger this evening. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Saturday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Scattered showers and storm chances will increase during the afternoon. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with lingering storms. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Rain chances will be much lower next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar