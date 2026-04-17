First Warning Forecast: Rain chances increase this weekend, cooler next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Friday afternoon will be slightly less warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few spotty showers will be possible through this evening.

Lows Friday night fall into the low 60s.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday with mainly sunny, dry and warm conditions. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

A cold front will bring the chance of scattered showers Sunday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 70s with cooler temperatures at the end of the day.

Temperatures at the start of next week will be much cooler in the low to mid 60s. We’ll be back near 80 degrees by the middle of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar