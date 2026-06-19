First Warning Forecast: Rain clears out in time for Harborfest weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, what’s left of the rain will clear out. We’ll be left with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the low to mid 80s.

This weekend will be mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Our next chance of storms arrives Monday ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values near 100.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar