First Warning Forecast: Rain early, clearing skies, cooler, and windy today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy start to the work week. Most of the week will be sunny and chilly with highs in the 50s.

Widespread rain early this morning. Watch out for localized flooding! Rain will move out and skies will clear through the morning. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon with highs near 50. It will still be windy today with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Lots of sunshine tomorrow and not as windy, but still on the cool side with highs in the low 50s.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s. We climb back to the 50s for Friday and the weekend. Tracking our next rain chance for Sunday to Monday of next week.

Today: AM Rain, PM Sun, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: N/SW 5-10



