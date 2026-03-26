First Warning Forecast: Rain returns Friday, cooler temps this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be warm and breezy. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

Temperatures remain warm until Friday. Highs will reach the 80s before quickly falling as a cold front crosses the region. Shower chances increase Friday night and linger overnight into early Saturday morning.

The weekend will be much cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Mostly dry conditions with plenty of sunshine is expected both days.

Warmer temperatures and spotty shower chances return next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar