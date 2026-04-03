First Warning Forecast: Rain & storms return later this Easter weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be comfortable with a light breeze out of the southwest. Lows tonight fall into the low to mid 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Rain returns this Easter Sunday with an approaching cold front. Highs will be in the low 80 Sunday afternoon. The day will start out dry, but shower chances increase during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be closer to average next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. This will help lower some of the tree pollen levels.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar