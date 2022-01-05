First Warning Forecast: Rain showers today, Snow chance later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds, showers, and warmer today… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, not as cold as yesterday. Highs will reach the mid 50s today, about 15 degrees warmer than yesterday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly this morning to midday. Clouds will start to clear out tonight with lows near 40.

Thursday will be a very nice day for this time of year. We will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s, near normal. Showers will move in Thursday night and continue for Friday morning. Some sleet or snow could mix in Friday morning, mainly for areas to the north and west. Highs will drop to near 40s on Friday. Winds will also ramp up on Friday.

Saturday will be sunny but chilly. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs only in the upper 30s. Temperatures will jump to near 60 on Sunday! Clouds will build in through the day with showers by the afternoon to evening.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 40. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: W/N/E 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR