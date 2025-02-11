First Warning Forecast: Rain, sleet, snow mixture today, More rain through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A mix of precipitation this morning, changing to all rain later today. Soggy midweek. Tracking more rain for the weekend.

A mixture of rain/sleet/snow showers will build in this morning. The mixture will change over to all rain this afternoon to evening. Some snow accumulation is possible with the best chances on the Eastern Shore and Middle Peninsula. Highs will try to reach 40 today.

WTKR News 3

Another chilly and soggy day on Wednesday. Expect cloudy skies with widespread heavy rain to start and end the day (scattered showers in the middle). Highs will reach the mid 40s.

Showers continue for Thursday, but we do warm up. High will jump to the upper 50s. Expect more sunshine on Friday, but it will be chilly again with highs in the low to mid 40s for Valentine’s Day.

WTKR News 3

Another round of rain is set to move in later Saturday to Sunday. Highs will warm to the 50s on Saturday and the 60s on Sunday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain/Sleet/Snow. Highs near 40. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy, Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR