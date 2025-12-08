First Warning Forecast: Rain & snow building in, Chilly & windy Monday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain & snow building in today. A chilly stretch of days with highs in the 40s and 50s.

A chilly, windy, and messy Monday with rain/snow. Rain and snow showers will build in from west to east this morning. Rain/snow will be widespread this afternoon. Snow accumulation is expected, especially for inland areas. Areas near I-95 could see 4” while coastal areas could see less than 1”. Temperatures will try to reach 40, but we will spend most of the day in the 30s. NE winds will pick up with gusts to 30+ mph this afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Skies will clear and winds will calm down on Tuesday. Temperatures will start near 30 tomorrow morning, so there is a risk of refreeze. It will still be chilly with highs in the low 40s.

The below-normal air sticks around for the week with high temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s. We will warm to the 50s on Wednesday but fall back to the 40s by Friday.

WTKR News 3

Today: Rain/Snow, Windy. Highs near 40. Winds: NE 15-25 G35

Tonight: Rain/Snow, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 10-20 G30

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: N/W 5-10

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR