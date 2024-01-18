First Warning Forecast: Rain/snow showers tomorrow, Cold & windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking a rain/snow chance on Friday. Even colder with stronger winds this weekend. Warming to the 60s next week.

Another cold start this morning with temperatures in the 20s. We will warm to the upper 40s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. We will start the day with sunshine, but clouds will build in through the afternoon to evening.

Tracking another chance for rain and snow on Friday. As of now, the biggest precipitation chances will be morning to midday. Expect a greater snow potential to the north and west and a greater rain potential to the south and east. As far as snow accumulation goes, don’t expect much (if any). A light accumulation (dusting) is possible on the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, parts of the Peninsula and inland Southside.

We will see sunshine this weekend, but it will be cold and windy. Highs will drop to the 30s with lows in the 20s. NW winds will gust to 30+ mph, pushing morning wind chill values into the teens and single digits.

A big warming trend is on the way for next week. Highs will climb to the 40s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday, and near 60 on Wednesday.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15



