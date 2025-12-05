First Warning Forecast: Rain & snow this morning, Cloudy & cool this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain & snow this morning to rain by midday. A chilly stretch of days with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Messy weather today. Expect a rain/snow mix this morning with better snow chances to the NW and better rain chances to the SE. The best chance for snow accumulation with be on the Eastern Shore, Middle Peninsula, Peninsula and inland Southside. Precipitation will change to mostly rain by midday and become more scattered this afternoon. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today.

A chilly weekend with highs in the 40s to near 50. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. A stray shower is possible, but most of the weekend will be dry.

The below-normal air sticks around for next week with high temperatures remaining in the 40s and 50s.

Today: AM Mix, PM Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 5-10

