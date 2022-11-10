First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and wind from Nicole moving in Friday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking Hurricane Nicole, set to move up the East Coast later this week. A big temperature drop is on the way this weekend.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies again tomorrow. Highs will warm to the low 70s, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. It will still be a bit breezy with east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The remnants of Nicole will move over the Mid-Atlantic on Friday. Expect multiple rounds of rain throughout the day with mostly cloudy skies. Strong to severe storms are possible, including a risk for tornadoes. Winds will ramp up again, mainly SE at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will warm to the mid 70s on Friday.

Rain should move out overnight Friday and clouds will clear early Saturday as winds relax. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front will move through late Saturday to early Sunday. A few showers are possible, but much cooler air will move in. Highs will only reach the mid 50s on Sunday.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Showers, Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Nicole centered over east-central Florida. On the forecast track, the center of Nicole will move across central Florida this morning, possibly emerge over the far northeastern Gulf of Mexico this afternoon, and then moving across the Florida Panhandle and Georgia tonight and on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 70 mph with higher gusts. Additional weakening is forecast while Nicole moves over land during the next day or two, and the storm is likely to become a tropical depression over Georgia tonight or early Friday. Nicole is expected to merge with a frontal boundary over the Mid-Atlantic United States by Friday night.

Nicole remains a large tropical storm. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 450 miles from the center, especially to the north.

