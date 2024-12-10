First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and windy for midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Even warmer with more rain on the way. Dropping off cold again to end the week.

Don’t forget your umbrella! Scattered showers this morning becoming isolated by midday. Expect a mix of clouds today with highs in the mid 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Wednesday will be the soggy day of the week. Expect widespread rain that could be heavy at times. A strong to severe thunderstorm is possible with a risk for damaging wind gusts, localized flooding, and isolated tornadoes. We could see 1”-2” of rainfall on Wednesday. Highs will climb to near 70 and it will be windy with gusts 30 to 40 mph.

The cold air returns for the end of the week. We will wake up Thursday with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Highs will only reach the upper 40s and it will still be breezy with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S/W 15-25 G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

