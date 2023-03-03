First Warning Forecast: Rain, storms, and windy to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another round of rain, a threat for severe storms, and strong winds. Back to sunshine this weekend.

Get your umbrella ready, more rain is moving in today. Scattered showers will build in from morning to midday. Expect widespread rain through the midday to early afternoon hours as a warm front sweeps through. We will see a break in the rain later this afternoon to evening. Another round of rain and storms will move through tonight with a cold front. Strong to severe storms are possible. Winds will ramp up through the day, reaching 10 to 20 with gusts to 30+ mph tonight. Temperatures will linger in the 50s for most of the day but warm into the 60s tonight.

All the rain should move out overnight and any leftover clouds will clear out very early Saturday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid 60s. It will still be windy with a west wind at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Sunny skies will continue for Sunday with highs near 60. Winds will relax for the second half of the weekend.

Highs will return to the mid and upper 60s early next week, but cooler air will move in by midweek and highs will drop into the 50s for the second half of the week.

Today: Showers, Windy. Temperatures in the 50s. Winds: E 10-20

Tonight: Storms, Windy. Temperatures in the 60s. Winds: S 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

