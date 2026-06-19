First Warning Forecast: Rain & storms for the start of Sail 250 & Juneteenth

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers and storms to end the week. More sunshine for the weekend. Heat, humidity, and storms return to start next week.

Clouds and rain for Sail 250 and Juneteenth as a cold front and the remnants of Tropical Storm Arthur move across the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with showers and storms building in this morning and moving out this afternoon. Rain will be heavy at times with a risk for localized flooding. Highs will only reach the low 80s today, about 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, but it will still be muggy.

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The weekend looks good! We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will also be less humid this weekend, compared to the end of the work week.

Highs will warm to the mid 90s on Monday with an afternoon heat index to 100+. We will see another round of showers and storms Monday to Tuesday.

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Today: Showers & Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: NW/SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a trough of low pressure (the remnants of Arthur) are expected to emerge offshore of the Mid-Atlantic this afternoon. Environmental conditions then appear to be marginally conducive for some subtropical or tropical development tonight or Saturday as the system moves northeast across the Western Atlantic Ocean.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

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