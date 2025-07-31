Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Rain to end the week, Cooler and less humid this weekend

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
One more hot and humid day, then some relief to end the week. Rain and storms move in with a cold front.

Highs will return to the low 90s this afternoon with an afternoon heat index of 100 to 105. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible this afternoon.

A bigger chance for storms will move in tonight with a cold front. The biggest chance for storms will be after 8 pm with a risk for localized flooding.

Cooler and less humid air moves in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the mid 80s on Friday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms.

Scattered showers will linger for Saturday with more sunshine for Sunday. Highs will dip to the low 80s with lower humidity. It will be windy this weekend, especially Saturday with wind gusts to 30 mph.

Today: Sun & Clouds. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Storms. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Showers & Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N 5-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Medium (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

