First Warning Forecast: Rain to end the work week, Chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warming to near 60 to end the work week. Tracking showers for Friday. A chilly weekend, but another warming trend next week.

Bundle up again this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. We will take a big step warmer this afternoon with highs reaching the upper 50s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with more clouds building in this evening and tonight.

WTKR News 3

Rain moves in early Friday morning, becoming more scattered by midday. Highs will return to the upper 50s tomorrow. It will be breezy with a SW to NW wind at 10 to 15 mph with higher gusts.

WTKR News 3

The weekend looks nice, but cooler. Highs will dip to the upper 40s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies and still breezy. Highs near 50 on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and lighter winds.

Get ready for another big warming trend early next week. Highs in the mid 60s on Monday, upper 60s on Tuesday, and low 70s by Wednesday.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Showers, Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR

