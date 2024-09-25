First Warning Forecast: Rain today, More rain and storms to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds and showers today. Helene will bring us rain and storms on Friday.

A soggy start to the day. Heavy rain and storms early this morning, becoming more scattered by midday and this afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day. Highs will try to reach 80 today, near normal for this time of year.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow with a few showers possible. Highs will sneak into the low 80s.

Our rain and storm chances will go up on Friday as the outer bands of Helene stretch across the Mid-Atlantic. Rain could be heavy at times with strong to severe thunderstorms possible. Winds will kick up a bit, mainly SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Showers should clear out Saturday morning and we will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the weekend. Highs will reach the low 80s on Saturday and upper 70s on Sunday.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs near 80. Winds: SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 70. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Helene is near the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula. On the forecast track, the center of Helene will pass near the northeastern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula this morning, move across the eastern Gulf of Mexico on later today and Thursday, and reach the Big Bend coast of Florida late Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are now near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Helene is expected to become a hurricane later today. The storm is forecast to rapidly strengthen over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and become a major hurricane on Thursday.

Tracking a tropical wave located west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear favorable for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form in a few days while it moves west to WNW across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (50%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)

A non-tropical area of low pressure is currently located several hundred miles to the northeast of Bermuda. Environmental conditions could support some subtropical or tropical development over the next several days as the system moves generally eastward, over the open waters of central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 6 (Medium)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

