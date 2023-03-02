First Warning Forecast: Rain today & tomorrow, Sunny this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Two rain chances to end the work week. A very nice weekend on the way.

Get ready for a messy morning with fog and widespread rain. Showers will build in early this morning with a cold front. Our biggest rain chances will be between 6 AM and 9 AM. Showers will move out by midday, and we will see a mix of clouds with highs near 70 this afternoon.

Another round of rain is set to move in on Friday. Showers will move in early in the morning and continue through midday as a warm front lifts through the region. We should see a break in the rain during the afternoon to evening. Another wave of rain will move through Friday night with a cold front. Winds will ramp up Friday, east at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Expect a nice weekend! We will see mostly sunny skies both days. Highs will return to the mid 60s on Saturday then drop to the low 60s on Sunday. It will still be windy on Saturday (W 10-20 G30), but winds will relax on Sunday.

Today: AM Rain, Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 70. Winds: W 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows near 50. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: E 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

