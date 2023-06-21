First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and flooding today, More rain on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Get your umbrella ready, several chances for showers and storms this week. Highs in the 70s and 80s with building humidity.

Cloudy skies today with on & off showers throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times with an isolated storm possible. It will be windy today (especially this morning) with wind gusts over 30 mph. The strong east winds will trigger some flooding near times of high tide midday and overnight. Highs will struggle to reach the mid 70s, but it will still be humid.

Highs will warm to the 80s to end the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Thursday and Friday. It will be breezy and muggy with winds from the south.

The trend continues for the weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will be higher on Saturday and lower on Sunday. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will be humid.

It looks like we will finally break out of this weather pattern on Tuesday as a cold front moves through.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: E 15-25G35

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Grasses)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Bret continues moving toward the Windward Islands. On the forecast track, the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then move across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development of this system, and a tropical depression will likely form during the next couple of days while the system moves west across the central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: High (70%)

Formation chance through 7 days: High (80%)



