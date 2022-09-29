First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind & flooding from Ian moving up the East Coast

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

The remnants of Hurricane Ian are set to move up the East Coast to end the week. Expect rain, wind, and tidal flooding throughout the weekend.

Clouds will continue to build in today (partly to mostly cloudy) and winds will kick up (NE 10 to 20, gusts to 30). Highs will return to the low 70s, below normal for this time of year. A few showers are possible today, mainly in NC.

Friday will be our first messy day as the remnants of Hurricane Ian move up the East Coast. Expect cloudy skies with on and off showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe. It will be windy again Friday with NE winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

WTKR News 3

The leftovers of Ian will linger over the Mid-Atlantic this weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies with rain Saturday and Sunday. It will be windy both days with E/NE wind at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Persistent E/NE winds will trigger some coastal/tidal flooding near times of high tide. We could see 4” to 6” of rainfall over the next several days.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tonight: Showers Late, Windy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: NE 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Rain, Storms, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Ian is now a tropical storm as it moves toward the Florida Atlantic coast. Ian is centered about 40 miles SE of Orlando and moving NE at 8 mph. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida later today and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Some slight re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles from the center.

WTKR News 3

Tropical Depression Eleven is in the open Atlantic about 810 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. A general NW motion is expected until the depression dissipates in a few days. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast today. Weakening should begin on Friday, and the system is forecast to degenerate into a trough of low pressure within a couple of days.

WTKR News 3

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

