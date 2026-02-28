First Warning Forecast: Rainy & cooler to start next week, warmer late week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Patchy dense fog builds along the coast overnight. Lows will be around 40.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. A few spotty showers can’t be ruled out throughout the day, but most locations will remain dry.

Monday will be much cooler with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered showers build Monday evening and move out by Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures climb during the rest of the week. Some of the warmest air we’ve seen in almost two months arrive mid to late week. Highs will be near 70 heading into the weekend.

