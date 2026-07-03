First Warning Forecast: Record-breaking temps forecast this July 4th weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The hottest weekend so far this year is upon us. Record-breaking temperatures are forecast with heat index values reaching 110 degrees or more.

This afternoon, highs will reach the upper 90s and low 100s. Heat index values will be near 110 degrees. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with southwesterly winds 5-10 mph.

4th of July on Saturday will be hazy, hot and humid. Highs will reach the upper 90s to low 100s. It will feel like 110 degrees or more. An isolated thunderstorm or two could pop up in the afternoon, but most locations will remain dry.

Sunday will be just as hot with highs in the upper 90s. There’s a very slim chance of a few spotty storms in the afternoon.

Rain chances will increase next week. Heat index values remain in the low triple digits through at least Tuesday. Highs will trend closer to average by the end of next week.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar