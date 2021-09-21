First Warning Forecast: Return of showers and storms Wednesday, still warm

Chief Meteorologist Patrick Rockey's First Warning Forecast:

A strong cold front will move in on Wednesday with a chance of showers. Highs will once again be in the low 80s. It will feel warmer due to an increase in the humidity. Even though Fall arrives at 3:21 PM, it won't feel very fall-like just yet.

Showers and storms will continue overnight Wednesday and into the day Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has a portion of the area until a level 1 for severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging wind gusts. Thursday will be a bit breezy with highs only in the upper 70s and falling humidity.

Very fall-like to end the work week as drier air works into the area. Highs will reach the mid 70s with dew points in the 50s.

Tracking a gorgeous weekend on tap with highs in the mid and upper 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather.