First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and warmer for midweek, Sunny and cooler Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More clouds, scattered showers and a warm up for midweek. Sunny and cool again for Thanksgiving.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers moving in tonight.

We will climb to the low 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring in showers, mainly in the morning, more scattered by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day.

The weather looks good for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Even cooler air moves in for the end of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Friday and Saturday.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

