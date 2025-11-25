Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers and warmer for midweek, Sunny and cooler Thanksgiving

Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
Surface Map (5).png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph 2.png
Temperature Bar Graph (7).png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
More clouds, scattered showers and a warm up for midweek. Sunny and cool again for Thanksgiving.

A chilly start this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Highs will warm to the upper 60s today, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of clouds today with scattered showers moving in tonight.

Day Planner - AM.png

We will climb to the low 70s on Wednesday. A cold front will bring in showers, mainly in the morning, more scattered by the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies with some clearing later in the day.

The weather looks good for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 50s. It will be breezy with a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Thanksgiving.png

Even cooler air moves in for the end of the week. Highs will only reach the mid 40s Friday and Saturday.

Temperature Bar Graph (7).png

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low
UV Index: 2 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast