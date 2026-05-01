First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers Saturday, sunshine Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be slightly cooler with highs only in the upper 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a few spotty showers.

Clouds build in overnight. Lows will be in the low 50s.

A coastal low is set to develop, bringing scattered showers mainly along the coast on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Sunday will be the complete opposite. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 60s.

Next week we’ll see a warming trend. Highs will be near 80 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar