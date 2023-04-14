First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers & storms today and this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking rain to start and end the weekend. Highs remain in the 70s and 80s. Back to sunshine to start next week.

An area of low pressure is moving over the Southeast today. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms starting by midday. Highs will drop to the mid 70s today, still above normal for this time of year.

The area of low pressure will drift over the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday. We will see a mix of clouds with a few showers/storms possible. It will not be a washout of a day. High will warm back to near 80.

Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s on Sunday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies during the day. Another round of showers/storms is possible Sunday evening/night as a cold front builds in from the west.

Skies will clear out Monday morning with cooler air moving in behind the cold front. Highs will drop to the low and mid 70s to start next week.

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

