First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers today, Clearing and cooler tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A rain chance to start the work week. Cooling to the 70s for the first part of the week. Climbing to the 90s to end the week.

Look for a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Scattered showers with isolated storms are possible, mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will top out near 80 today, close to normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

Cooler and breezy tomorrow. Look for clearing skies Tuesday with highs near 70 and a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures will gradually warm up through midweek with highs in the upper 70s Wednesday, low 80s on Thursday, and near 90 on Friday. We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with slim rain chances.

WTKR News 3

Today: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs near 80. Winds: SW/NE 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers/Storms. Lows near 60. Winds: NE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs near 70. Winds: NE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate (Trees & Grasses)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

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