First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers today, Highs in the 70s and 80s

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds and showers again today. Highs in the 70s and 80s this week. Tracking rain for the end of the work week and weekend.

Keep the umbrella on standby again today. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with on & off showers throughout the day. Severe weather is not expected but heavy downpours are possible. Highs will return to the upper 70s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for Wednesday and Thursday with slim rain chances. Highs will climb (slightly) to the low 80s.

Rain will return for the end of the week as a stationary front lingers over the Southeast to Mid-Atlantic. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s for Friday and this weekend. Expect a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: NE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Highs near 80. Winds: NE 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A tropical wave currently located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is forecast to move across Central America during the next few days and emerge over the Bay of Campeche, where an area of low pressure could form on Friday. Some gradual development of this system is possible while it moves NW over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (20%)

