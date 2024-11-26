First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers today, More rain for Thanksgiving

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today with a bigger rain chance on Thursday. Warm again today but much cooler to end the week.

Warm again today with highs in the upper 60s, about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. The biggest rain chances will be from mid-morning to the early afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Our first cool down of the week moves in on Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s, near normal. Look for clouds to building in tomorrow, partly to mostly cloudy.

Another round of rain is set to move in for Thanksgiving. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with showers throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s. Most of the area should see 0.25” to 0.5” of rainfall.

WTKR News 3

The upcoming weekend looks mostly dry but much cooler. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 40s this weekend with overnight lows in the low 30s.

WTKR News 3

Today: Mix of Clouds, Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Building Clouds. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X (Twitter): @MHendersonWTKR