First Warning Forecast: Scattered showers with falling temperatures today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers to start the week with falling temperatures. Another round of rain Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

A mild start this morning with temperatures in the 60s. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers as a cold front moves through. Temperatures will drop from the 60s to the 50s this afternoon. It will also be windy today with a NE wind at 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts.

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Back to sunshine for Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 60s tomorrow and the wind will relax.

Highs will warm to the 70s for midweek. Another round of rain is set to move in Wednesday night to Thursday morning. An isolated storm is possible.

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Expect lots of sunshine to end the week with temperatures warming from the 70s to the 80s by the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Temperatures falling into the 50s. Winds: NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: NE 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Oak, Birch, Poplar)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: High

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