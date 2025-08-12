First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms through midweek

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Building heat and humidity this week. Several chances for scattered showers and storms.

We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s today. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the humidity.

Temperatures and humidity will continue to climb through midweek. Highs will top out near 90 on Thursday with an afternoon heat index near 100. Each day will have a chance for “pop-up” showers/storms, mainly in the afternoon hours.

Rain chances and the temperature will come down a bit for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s, but still humid.

Today: Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Scattered Storms. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Erin moving quickly west over the open Atlantic. Erin is centered about 690 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving west at 22 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next several days with a decrease in forward speed and a gradual turn toward the WNW.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Erin is expected to become a hurricane in the next couple of days.

Watching a non-tropical area of low pressure a few hundred miles SE of Nova Scotia, Canada. Some limited tropical or subtropical development is possible over the next day or so as the low meanders near the relatively warm waters of the Gulf Stream.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (10%)

