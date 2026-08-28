First Warning Forecast: Scattered storms until Saturday, heat returns next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Highs will be in the mid 80s Friday with a chance for scattered afternoon storms. Some storms could produce heavy downpours that lead to localized flooding in prone areas.

Another round of afternoon storms will be possible Saturday, mainly across southern Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Drier conditions return Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

We will heat up next week. Several days in the 90s are forecast with feels like temperatures in the low triple digits.

2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season Outlook

Tropical Storm Dolly has showed few signs in strengthening. It is forecast to move WNW bringing heavy rain to parts of the Leeward Islands as it weakens to a a tropical depression.

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Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar