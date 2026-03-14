First Warning Forecast: Seasonable Sunday, severe storm threat Monday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s.

We’ll continue to see a mix of clouds and sunshine throughout the day on Sunday. Spotty storms pop up in the afternoon, and isolated storms continue overnight.

There is a level 3/5 severe weather threat on Monday. Numerous strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes are our main concerns. The strongest storms will be in the afternoon and evening.

Highs Monday reach the mid 70s but temperatures plunge into the 40s on St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday. Temperatures gradually moderate closer to average by the end of next week.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on X: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar