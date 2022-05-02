First Warning Forecast: Several chances for rain and storms this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A warm week with highs in the 70s and 80s. Tracking several chances for showers and storms. Looking like a soggy and cooler Mother’s Day weekend.

Warm again today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Expect mostly cloudy skies this morning with a leftover shower possible. Sunshine will return for this afternoon.

Our next chance for showers and storms moves in on Tuesday. Expect partly cloudy skies tomorrow morning with scattered showers and storms after 4 PM. Highs will drop to the mid 70s tomorrow, near normal for this time of year.

WTKR News 3

We will bounce back to the 80s on Wednesday. Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon to evening.

WTKR News 3

Rain chances will be lower for Thursday, but clouds will linger. It will be cooler again with highs in the low 70s.

Rain returns for Friday and the weekend as an area of low pressure slowly moves over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will be cooler, in the 60s and 70s. Winds will kick up as the area of low pressure moves through.

WTKR News 3

Today: Clearing Skies. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, PM Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Oak, Birch, Sweetgum)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Moderate

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

