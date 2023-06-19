First Warning Forecast: Several chances for showers and storms later this week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A nice start to the week, but several chances for showers and storms are on the way. Highs in the 70s and 80s this week with building humidity.

Another nice day with highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds with a slim chance for a shower. Winds will start to pick up this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy on Tuesday with scattered showers, mainly in the afternoon to evening. Highs will dip to the upper 70s.

We will be stuck in an unsettled weather pattern for the second half of the week as a stationary front lingers over the region. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms, strong east winds, and highs in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Highs will climb back to the 80s for the end of the week with more humidity (feeling more like summertime). Winds will relax, but we will still see a mix of clouds with scattered showers and storms for Friday and into the weekend.

Today: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: SE 5-16

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: E 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with a broad area of low pressure located several hundred miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is expected to form later today or tonight. This system is forecast to move generally west across the central tropical Atlantic through the middle part of this week.

Formation chance through 48 hours: High (90%)

Formation chance through 7 days: High (90%)

An area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands is associated with a tropical wave. Some gradual development of this system is possible through the middle and latter parts of this week as it moves west across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic.

Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

Formation chance through 7 days: Low (30%)

